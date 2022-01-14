Freezing, dense fog brings slick roads, school closings

Roads are slick and visibility is very low in Spokane and other parts of eastern Washington and Idaho on Friday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash — Drivers in Spokane and the Inland Northwest should be prepared for dense fog on Friday morning along with some slick roads.

Most of eastern Washington and north Idaho are under a dense fog advisory. In Spokane on Friday morning, visibility was down to a quarter-mile. Some areas south of Moses Lake are under a freezing fog advisory, including Yakima, Pasco and Walla Walla.

The dense fog advisory remains un effect until noon on Friday, but Friday night and Saturday morning appear to feature more thick fog for the region, so another Dense Fog Advisory may be issued.

The National Weather Service in Spokane warns that low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Drivers are advised to slow down, use their low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

While Spokane and North Idaho are not under the freezing fog advisory, temperatures in the area were at or below freezing early Friday morning. Drivers should watch for slick spots and black ice.

The fog is expected to burn off as temperatures warm on Friday, but it will still feel cloudy and gloomy throughout the day.

School closings

The Moses Lake School District canceled school on Friday, Jan. 14 due to heavy fog, ice, and hazardous road conditions. There is also no school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so school will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Moses Lake School District said all snow days will be made up at the end of the year.

Quincy School District also canceled school due to freezing rain and fog.