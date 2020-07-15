Fliers supporting White Nationalist ideas placed on cars in west Spokane

Spokane Police Department responded to a batch of racist fliers placed under the windshield wipers of their parked cars.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parked cars in Spokane are being tagged with fliers that promote White Nationalist ideas.

Several people took to Facebook to show what the messages under their windshield wipers said. The different fliers portrayed disapproval of Jewish people and interracial marriages.

The Spokane Police Department responded to one incident in West Spokane where people found the fliers. They said the department is keeping an eye on the issue, but suspects that the message was not intended for any specific person.

Officers believe that it was a batch of fliers placed on cars at random.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the act of putting a piece of paper with a message on a parked car is not a criminal act, even if the message might be offensive.

He said most expression of belief is protected under the First Amendment.

"Even in and of itself while it may not be a crime, if somebody puts something on your car and you think that that is a threat to you or a threat to a group, its a good idea to call the police and let us come out and at least document it," Sgt. Preuninger said.

He also stressed people should not touch another person's property, even if it is a car parked in a public place.