Ferry County Sheriff's Office facing severe staffing shortage, calls on community for support

In a letter, Deputy Stephen Smith says the sheriff's office only has six deputies, including its sheriff.

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help amid a dire staffing shortage.

According to a letter written by Deputy Stephen Smith, Ferry County's struggle to recruit more deputies has been going on for over 10 years due to a lack of competitive wages and adequate health benefits.

At this time, the sheriff's office only has six deputies, including its sheriff.

"This shortage of personnel, combined with the lack of essential tools and resources, is putting an immense strain on our law enforcement capabilities," Smith said in the letter. "We are on the brink of losing three deputies and nearly all of our jail staff, including myself, while another deputy is about to go on medical leave for months."

Smith went on to criticize county commissioners for failing to address the shortage and refusing to take action on the solutions the sheriff's office has presented. He says losing more deputies will lead to "grave" consequences for the sheriff's office.

"If we lose more deputies, it will lead to a domino effect, leaving only the Sheriff and Undersheriff to protect our vast territory," Smith said. "We cannot adequately police the area with such limited resources. This would be the first time in Washington state history that a Sheriff's Office faces the possibility of total disbanding."

Smith ended the letter by calling on the Ferry County community to support the sheriff's office.

"We fear that an emergency declaration might be necessary, leading to the potential hiring of outside agencies ill-equipped to cover the vast area we serve," Smith said.

