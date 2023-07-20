Spirit Lake and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to discuss police contracts

The clause would allow the city to reduce hours as the Spirit Lake Police Department fills staffing vacancies and hires a chief of police.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Spirit Lake City Council met Wednesday and asked the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to draft two contracts, without committing to anything until they see the contract language.

Sheriff Bob Norris presented options to supply law enforcement to the city until the Spirit Lake Police Department is fully staffed.

“I feel like the community wants and needs some law enforcement,” Norris said.

One contract will outline payment terms to the KCSO for augmented service in Spirit Lake. Norris offered to provide deputies to the city for 80 hours a week for up to six months, costing the city roughly $157,832.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

