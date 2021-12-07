DUI crash leaves 2 injured, driver arrested in Spokane Valley

Authorities identified the suspect driver as 22-year-old Derek T. Wickham, who was driving drunk when he drove off of N. Park Road and crashed into a tree.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A one-car crash involving a drunk driver left two people seriously injured in Spokane Valley early Tuesday.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a call of a one-car crash reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Park Rd.

Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Derek T. Wickham, who was driving drunk and speeding when he drove off of N. Park Road and crashed into a tree.

Five people between the ages of 18 and 22 years old were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of the passengers and Wickham were taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said.

Authorities arrested Wickham and obtained a warrant to conduct a blood test.

Wickham faces potential charges of vehicular assault, police said.

The Park Road was closed early Tuesday to local traffic while police and SIRT Team Volunteers investigated the crash.