x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash, road closed for police investigation

East Trent Ave. will be closed for several hours so police can investigate the crash, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal motorcycle accident will shut down E Trent Ave. for several hours on Monday night, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). 

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The rider was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Although the rider was amongst a group, his motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision, according to SPD. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is encouraged to call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference case #2021-20204764.

SPD said there is not an estimated time for reopening the roadway.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we receive them.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Always showed up for us': Spokane Valley house party shooting victim's family, friends remember him