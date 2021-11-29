Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash, road closed for police investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal motorcycle accident will shut down E Trent Ave. for several hours on Monday night, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
The rider was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Although the rider was amongst a group, his motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision, according to SPD.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is encouraged to call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference case #2021-20204764.
SPD said there is not an estimated time for reopening the roadway.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we receive them.