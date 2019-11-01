SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho State Police said in a tweet Thursday night that they arrested a drunk driver for crashing into an ambulance near Coeur d'Alene.

The crash occurred at mile post 425 on U.S. 95 south of Coeur d'Alene, according to the tweet. The tweet was posted at 10:53 p.m.

While "no one was seriously injured in the crash," the ambulance was carrying a patient at the time of the incident, police said.

