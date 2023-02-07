Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis

According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police found this to be untrue, but evacuated the building.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.

Once they made contact with the suspect, police determined that there was no weapon on him and there were no actual victims in the incident. The suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

