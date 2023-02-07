Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake

Spokane Valley police reminded residents to stay off frozen lakes as temperatures continue to climb.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members responded to reports of a dog that fell through the ice on Shelley Lake.

According to a press release, units responded on Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. to rescue the dog, who was reportedly around 40 yards offshore. Deputy Stephan Moore, sporting rescue gear, ventured onto the thin, weak ice to save the dog from the frigid water.

Moore eventually broke through the ice and grabbed the dog while other EOT members pulled them to safety.

In a press release, Spokane Valley police reminded residents to stay off frozen lakes as temperatures continue to climb. These lakes can create unpredictable and potentially deadly conditions.

The full video of the rescue can be viewed below:

