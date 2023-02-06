SpokAnimal sets new in-store adoption record for Inland Northwest, earns $25,000 in funding

The local animal shelter found homes for 2,500 animals within a single year at Spokane's three PetSmart stores.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal has set a new in-store adoption record for the Inland Northwest, completing a combined total of over 2,500 adoptions within a single year at Spokane's three PetSmart stores.

According to a press release, this is a first for any shelter in eastern Washington. As a result, SpokAnimal has earned $25,000 in adoption reward funding from PetSmart Charities.

For SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck, the shelter has had its eyes on this record for quite some time.

"Last year we missed it by 165 adoptions, which made this year’s achievement just that much sweeter for our team," Peck said. “In addition to our staff and board members, that team includes our incredible foster volunteers, who cared for more than 1,000 pets last year. We also want to thank the community, because ultimately, they made this possible.”

SpokAnimal operates a PetSmart Charities Cat Adoption Center at both south and north stores, in addition to a bank of kennels in the Valley. In all, these locations provide just 27 kennels through which 2.033 felines found new homes, according to a press release. For the remaining 467 dog adoptions, SpokAnimal relied on collapsible pens and dog handlers.

"In-Store adoptions provide a wonderful opportunity for adoptable pets to meet people who they might not have encountered otherwise," PetSmart Charities Director of Pet Placement Initiatives Heidi Marston said.

"The financial support we provide helps fund any cost associated with finding homes for pets, including staffing, medical bills, marketing and logistics."

Peck shared that the $25,000 reward has helped cover expenses related to fostering vulnerable animals until they are old or healthy enough for adoptions.

