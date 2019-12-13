COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A dog died in a fire Tuesday night that was sparked by a space heater, according to the Coeur d’Alene fire officials.

In a press release, Coeur d’Alene Fire Inspector Craig Etherton said fire crews responded to the fire at 11:49 p.m. on North 19th Street.

Etherton said fire investigators determined the fire was sparked by a space heater that was too close to a living room couch. He said the heater was moved to face directly at the couch for a person who was sitting on it. Etherton said the person left the room and went to bed but left the heater on. A few hours later the fire started and the occupants of the home were evacuated, he said.

The family’s dog died in the fire and the family’s cat is still missing, according to Etheron.

Fire officials want to remind the public to keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators. You should also turn space heaters off when you leave the room or before you fall asleep.

