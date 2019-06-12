MOSCOW, Idaho — A volunteer firefighter with the Walla Walla County Fire Department who died in a car crash will be honored in a precession into his hometown Friday morning.

Ashton Farley, of Troy, Idaho, was killed on Nov. 21 after Walla Walla County deputies found his car on its side in a ditch on Harvey Shaw Road, according to KEPR-TV. Farley was pronounced dead once medics arrived.

Farley was a volunteer firefighter at Walla Walla County Fire Districts 1 and 3.

On Friday morning, five fire districts from Walla Walla county will help transport his ashes from Prescott, Washington to Troy, Idaho. The group is leaving Prescott between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and plan to arrive between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Other cities fire departments and police departments along the way to Moscow will participate by meeting the group off the edge of their county/city and lead them through their jurisdiction.

