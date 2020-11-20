Cosmic Crisp apples to be shipped to stores nationwide Nov. 23

In Spokane, Rosauers Produce Buyer Dave Erickson said their stores should have them on shelves by Nov. 24.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington’s Cosmic Crisp apples will be shipped to stores nationwide starting Nov. 23, according to growers.

National stores like Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Costco, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer and Target are all expected to receive a shipment of the apples.

In Spokane, Rosauers Produce Buyer Dave Erickson said their stores should have them on shelves by Nov. 24.

Erickson said in 2019, every delivery they received sold out very quickly.

The apple is a cross between the Honeycrisp and the Enterprise – two of the industry’s most popular varieties. Washington State University started selling the apples in late 2019. The school started developing the apple more than 20 years ago.

It’s now being recognized across the entire state for being an apple with the perfect mix of sweetness and tartness while also staying crisp enough to last months in storage, without ever losing its trademark juiciness. It’s because of those qualities that the new apple is currently growing on millions of acres across Washington.

How did the Cosmic Crisp get its name? It’s partly because of its crisp texture, but also because of the signature dark red color and white spots. Researchers compare it to the night sky or the cosmos.