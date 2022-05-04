Coeur d'Alene firefighters training in old Black Sheep building before it gets demolished

Firefighters will be using the building to train for 20 days before the building gets demolished on May 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene firefighters are using the old Black Sheep building for training before it gets demolished on May 23.

Firefighters will be using the site to train for 20 days from Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 22. The training provides firefighters the ability to respond more efficiently during fires.

The building was home to the Black Sheep sporting goods shop before it moved to the Silver Lake Mall.

“Training in a building this large is a rare occurrence and we are fortunate enough to have built relationships throughout the community in order to be given this opportunity,” Bill Deruyter, Coeur D'Alene Deputy Chief, said in a statement.