Body discovered in Scootney Reservoir in Franklin County

PASCO, Wash. — A body was discovered in the willows of the Scootney Reservoir in Franklin County on Sunday, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

FCSO said a group of children was fishing near the reservoir when they discovered a body floating in the water. Deputies responded to the call after reports came into the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Human remains were discovered, which, according to police, were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The sheriff's office is currently reaching out to area law enforcement partners to review missing person reports in the basin.

If anyone has information concerning this investigation, please contact the sheriff's office at (509) 545-3501.