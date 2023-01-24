Husband of Spokane City Council member hired as policy advisor

Christopher Wright, the husband of councilmember Karen Stratton, will begin his new position with the city on Jan. 30.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington state attorney, who is married to a Spokane City Council member, has been offered a job as the council's policy advisor.

Christopher Wright is the husband of current City Council member, Karen Stratton.

Wright was formally offered the job of Policy Advisor by Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs on Jan. 18.

"I believe that you possess the experience and qualifications that the Council is looking for as well as the ability to complement current staff and Council members," Beggs wrote in the job offer letter.

Wright will replace Brian McClatchey, who left the position in July 2022. McClatchey is married to Lisa Brown, the director of the Washington State Department of Commerce.

His salary is slated to start at $107,511.12.

Wright formerly worked as an attorney for the state of Washington. In Feb. 2020, Wright resigned as a Washington State Attorney in lieu of discipline for reports of misconduct. He did not defend himself against the allegations but instead chose to resign from membership in the Association.

He is no longer allowed to practice law in Washington state.

Reports of his misconduct include failure to respond to messages from clients and failure to diligently represent clients. Court documents from his resignation hearing state that he failed to follow the client's directions or requests, failed to respond or appear for hearings, failed to draft and file summary judgment motions and failed to notify clients of and respond to summary judgment motions.

In his new role, one of Wright's first assignments is to create a work plan for the rest of the year. He will assist in drafting policy for the city and making sure it is in legal compliance with state and federal law.

Wright's first day is set for Jan. 30.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.