Cheney High School sophomore dies in 'tragic accident' at school

Cheney High School student Brayden Bahme was severely injured during his 4th-period P.E. class and later passed away at the hospital.

CHENEY, Wash. — A Cheney High School sophomore is dead following what's being called a "tragic accident" on campus Thursday, April 27.

According to a note shared with parents by Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney, student Brayden Bahme was severely injured during his 4th-period P.E. class and later passed away at the hospital.

Details about what led to Bahme's death are currently limited. KREM 2 News expects to get further details from Cheney authorities soon.

Bahame's family shared the following message about his death:

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support. This go-fund-me will be used to take care of Brayden’s final burial arrangements and immediate needs of the family. All remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden “fish pockets” Bahme."

Counselors have been made available for students and staff needing support during this time, according to Superintendent Ferney.

"We thank you for your continued support as we grieve as a school community and we want to express our deepest condolences to the Bahme family," Ferney's note to parents stated.