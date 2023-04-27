Gov. Inslee to make several public appearances in Spokane this Friday

The governor will take a tour of the CHAS Behavioral Youth Center, have lunch with the State B High School Basketball Champions and discuss clean technology.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to make several public appearances in eastern Washington this Friday.

The governor plans to visit one of Spokane's behavioral health centers, have lunch with one of the state's champion basketball teams and discuss clean technology with local groups.

According to a press release, the governor will start his visits in Spokane with a tour of the CHAS Behavioral Health Center, which offers a combination of behavioral health visits, group classes, peer counseling and other services for every patient's needs.

Following that tour, Gov. Inslee will meet with members of the Spokane Youth Advisory Committee, Volunteers of America, Better Health Together, A Way Home Washington and other community groups at Crosswalk Spokane.

Crosswalk Spokane is a licensed emergency shelter that provides support to runaway and homeless youth in eastern Washington. After visiting the shelter, Inslee will join with the Wellpint High School basketball team for lunch to celebrate their first State B Boys Basketball Championship in school history.

Later that afternoon, the governor will virtually discuss clean technology and its role in the state at the Climate Solutions Summit. He will then appear in person at the Inaugural Climate Education Summit, which aims to help teachers learn how to integrate climate solutions and understanding across all content areas and levels of education.

