Chelan County Sheriff looking for man missing since New Years Day

Erik Isoldi has been missing since January when he did not return home from work.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Sheriff's are looking for a Dryden man who was last seen on New Years day.

According to CCSO, Erik Isoldi was last seen leaving his job at Stevens Pass Ski Resort. He reportedly called his roommate that day and told them that he would be moving to the Golden Bar area. Isoldi said he would be coming to get his possessions, including a recently purchased RV motorhome, in a couple weeks. He never returned.

Isoldi has not returned phone calls, texts, or social media requests since then.

The sheriff's office asks that if anyone knows information about Isoldi's whereabouts or had contact with him since Jan. 1, 2021 to please leave CCSO Detectives a message at 509-667-6845.