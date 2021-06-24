Family asks for help finding missing Wallaby in Adams County

Walter the Wallaby has been missing since the beginning of June when his barn door was opened.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — An Othello family is making a public appeal for help in finding their missing Wallaby who was last seen in early June.

Walter the Wallaby has been missing for about two-and-a-half weeks after the heavy barn door to his enclosure was found open by his family. Jamie Krueger, Walters owner and animal educator, said that five other animals were in the barn with him but he is the only one still missing.

Wallabies are a small kangaroo-type animal that is native to Australia. Walter is one year old and stands about three feet tall with brown fur. He was raised by the family since he came out of his pouch. Walter has a special diet for wallabies but he likes romaine lettuce.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has been assisting with the search. They have helped to search the area around the property. Krueger said that Walter is very "flighty" and easy to scare. He is used to humans but she asks anyone who sees him to contact the Sheriff's office.

Shortly after Walter went missing, the family had a planned move to Oklahoma and needed to leave Washington before finding him. They have been relying on friends in the area to continue the search and haven't given up hope of having him returned.