Vocal cat takes over Liberty Lake City Council meeting

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — An unexpected guest attended the Liberty Lake City Council library board meeting on Tuesday to share some paw-sible solutions to city issues.

The white-brown mix cat was the most punctual meeting attendee and somehow managed to get the best spot -- the overhang ceiling top of the Council Chambers.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Liberty Lake, the cat not only interrupted every participant who came to speak during the public comment period, but it also continued speaking from the newly established 'balcony seating' area during the three-minute public comment time limit.

Attendees were asked to remain calm in case the meowing cat jumped down from the ceiling.

After a brief break at about 9 p.m., the cat had to be taken out of the meeting for distracting attendees.

The cat spend the night at the police station and was taken to SCRAPS in Spokane the next day.

