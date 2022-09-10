Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples

At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becoems available.

