Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday.

A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the mama moose enjoyed the fall into the pool, as she wasn't in a hurry to get out. Her fall didn't put her in danger, as she could touch the pool's bottom the whole time.

But, the mama had to leave the pool after WDFW officials arrived. They prodded her a little with the pool skimmer. She took the hint and knew it was time to leave. She moved to the shallow end, climbed out of the pool and went over the fence back into the wild.

WDFW are reminding residents to pick up fallen food in their yards to prevent wildlife from feeding on their property. Residents can also run a line of reflective material around those areas where they want to keep animals out if they don't have a tall fence.

