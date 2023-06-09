'They should feel embarrassed' | West Bonner County School District cancels controversial meeting hours before

The meeting itself was criticized because some believed it violated a temporary restraining order issued Friday.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A controversial meeting for the West Bonner County School Board was canceled hours before with no explanation.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the school board canceled a special meeting set to take place just three hours later. The meeting itself was criticized because some believed it violated a temporary restraining order issued Friday.

“They still aren’t listening to the people that they’re supposed to be representing," said Dana Douglas, a West Bonner Schools grandparent. "They should feel embarrassed.”

Through an attorney, Douglas asked a judge to bar the school board from making decisions until Rutledge and Brown are officially removed. That restraining order was granted on Friday.

The recall vote will be canvassed on Thursday, which will officially remove the recalled members. Once that's done, the board will be able to start making decisions again.

KREM 2 is working to figure out why Wednesday's meeting was called off, though our earlier attempts to speak to Superintendent Branden Durst and board trustees went unanswered.

