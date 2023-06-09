West Bonner school board meeting prompts concern

Actions on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting may violate the temporary restraining order approved by a Bonner County judge last week.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A special West Bonner school board meeting set for today is drawing community concerns as well as that of an attorney representing two Bonner County voters granted a restraining order prohibiting the board from making any decisions that bind the board financially or contractually.

Among the items on the agenda are items affirming board actions June 28 and Aug. 22. Both may violate the temporary restraining order approved by a Bonner County judge Friday.

"As those board actions relate to a contract, contract addendum and revisions to those contracts, those are in direct violation of the temporary restraining order preventing any such action," said attorney Katie Elsaesser, who sought the restraining order on behalf of citizens Peggy A. Smith and Dana Douglas.

To read the full story, visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

