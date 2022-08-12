Body recovered from Spokane River

The person was recovered from the river on Friday afternoon after a paddle boarder reported the body to police on Thursday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon.

SCSO's Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Due to the conditions, remote access and nightfall, dive team members and detectives stopped searching on Thursday evening and began again on Friday morning. The body was recovered on Friday afternoon.

The person's identity and cause of death have not been identified yet, but the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office is working to determine that information. It is currently not known how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.

The medical examiner said the person's identity will be released at a later time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.