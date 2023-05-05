First look: Bloomsday 2023 finisher shirt

The Bloomsday 2023 finisher shirt is black and features a colorful, stylized runner on the front.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday race is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete Bloomsday get the shirt.

Race organizers unveiled the 2023 design as this year's Bloomsday race began.

This year's shirt is black. The design features a stylized runner made of lines. The lines are several colors including yellow, pink, and blue.

The shirt includes a wavy 'Bloomsday' name along with the word 'finisher' and 'Spokane WA 2023.'

As is tradition, expect to see thousands of people wearing the 2023 finisher shirt on Monday.

THE REVEAL!

Here are your Bloomsday 2023 finisher shirts. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/C5wT4MinDv — Shannon Moudy (@ShannonMoudyTV) May 7, 2023

Whether you just finished Bloomsday (congratulations!) or want to check how your family and friends did in this year's race, Bloomsday has set up an online system to check race results and times for Bloomsday 2023.

