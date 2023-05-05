How to check Bloomsday 2023 race time, results

Bloomies can check their Bloomsday results online. Here's how it works.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you just finished Bloomsday (congratulations!) or want to check how your family and friends did in this year's race, Bloomsday has set up an online system to check race results and times for Bloomsday 2023.

To find the race results you are looking for, navigate to the Results for Bloomsday page. Once there use the search box on the right side of the page.

You have several search options including searches by bib number, first name, last name, or both first and last name.

Bloomsday does note that the times reported in this results section are "chip times."

If you are interested in finding results for the top finishers, Bloomsday will be updating this Top Finishers page.

Bloomsday will also update the Corporate Cup results on this page.

No matter your race time, hopefully, you had a good time at Bloomsday 2023. Go Bloomies!

