Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business

Azar's has been serving Spokane Middle Eastern and Greek food since 1980.

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month.

In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing.

"We have enjoyed many years of sharing our cuisine while getting to know you and sharing our lives challenges and successes together. Thank you for your friendship, support, love and prayers over the years," the post from Azar's says. "It is time for someone else to pursue their dream in our location. I will be pursuing my career as a Real estate broker in Washington and Idaho,"

Community support has gone far and wide since the announcement. The Facebook post announcing Azar's closing has over 300 reactions and 100 comments.

Most of the comments reminisced on the business's food, and they thanked the owners for providing the best Mediterranean food in the area.

"It will be the end of a great era. You worked hard you provided and fed many in Spokane with your wonderful food, your conversation. It has been awesome you will be missed greatly in the city," one comment said.

Another user wrote, "Thank you so very much for 4 decades of such wonderful cuisine!!"

The restaurant has been in operation since 1980. In the last 42 years, they've been everywhere, from Monroe to the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Azar's will officially close on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Until then, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., serving up its signature Middle Eastern and Greek cuisine.

