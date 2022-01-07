A taste of the South: Chicken-N-Mo restaurant in Spokane celebrates 30 years in business

Bob Hemphill opened Chicken-N-Mo' in 1992 during Hoopfest weekend. They are now a Spokane staple, known for their southern cooking and hospitality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — You don't have to travel far to experience southern hospitality in Spokane. On 414 ½ West Sprague Avenue, Chicken-N-Mo has served comfort food in the Inland Northwest for 30 years.

Bob Hemphill opened the restaurant opened on July 1, 1992, on Hoopfest weekend. A friend of Hemphill’s asked him if there was a type of business that Spokane needed, that sparked the idea to bring a new flavor to the city.

"I said Spokane needs a southern food restaurant in the downtown area,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill owned a taxi company before opening the restaurant, he admits he never cooked before, but a passenger once challenged him to think big and go after his dreams.

"You can't think about your small beginnings you have to think about being successful being having that expectation of greatness, you know, but I got away from that thinking small and it changed my life," Hemphill said.

An expectation of greatness mixed in with a southern upbringing, he was born in 1942 in Fairfield, Texas. His wife Teresa is from Memphis, together they bring a Texas-Tennessee style menu to the Inland Northwest. Chicken-N-Mo is the oldest Black-owned restaurant in Spokane, they are known for their fried catfish, chicken, BBQ, and so much more.

It’s a family affair in the kitchen, three generations of Bob’s legacy run the business today. Hemphill’s grandsons and his daughter, Peaches work by Bob’s side to keep the family business going.

“Love working here for that legacy, to keep it going for Bob, I love meeting the customers and knowing the customers,” Peaches said.

From locals, tourists, students, and even famous athletes, everyone who walks through the door is treated like family.

On July 1, 2022, Bob and Chicken-N-Mo is celebrating 30 years in business. When asked, what’s his recipe to the success of your business, Bob said it comes down to knowing who you are and loving people.

“Never give up Never give up. I mean, you will have struggles and it might not look like you're going to make it, but just keep moving,” Hemphill said.

