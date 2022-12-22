Thousands get power back in the Inland Northwest after morning power outages

Electricity companies restored power to thousands of customers that were left without electricity on Thursday morning as temperatures dropped below zero.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest were left without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero.

Avista has fixed morning outages that left more than 3,000 people without electricity. As of 2 p.m., less than five customers are without electricity in Spokane.

Inland Power has also restored power in more than five counties that were left without electricity on Thursday morning.

The outages come on a day when temperatures are below zero for most of the Inland Northwest.

To report any power outages contact your local utility provider:

Avista Utilities outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage.

Kootenai Electric Cooperative: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric's SmartHub app.

Inland Power and Light outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243

Vera Water and Power outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272

Northern Lights in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837

Pend Oreille Public Utility outage hotline 509-447-3137

To check the areas impacted check the following outage maps:

What to do Before the power goes out

Sign up to receive outage alerts from your utility company.

Download a news app to receive push updates and news alerts about the weather forecast.

Have your cell phone charge.

Have a plan for your pets and livestock.

If your water supply is dependent on electricity, fill your bathtub with water.

Ensure smoke alarm batteries have been changed recently.

If you have a medical need that relies on electricity, visit the Food and Drug Administration published Guidance on Home Use Devices, recommendation list. Maintain medical information, a list of emergency contacts, extra oxygen tanks, battery backups and contact information for transportation services.

Assemble an emergency storm kit containing flashlights and fresh batteries, battery-powered radio or TV and extra batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods, blankets, bedding or sleeping bags, first-aid kit and prescription medications.

Here are some other steps you should take when your power goes out:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

How to stay warm during a power outage:

Wear layer clothing

Put handwarmers in gloves and socks

Close up rooms you won’t be using

Huddle in one small room

Use duct tape and plastic to cove windows for extra insulation

Close blinds and curtains at night

Utilized fireplace or wood stove

Drink warm liquids

Tips for food if power is out longer than two hours:

Half full freezer will hold food safely for about 24 hours.

Full freezer will hold food safely for 48 hours.

DO NOT open freezer don't unless you need too.

Refrigerator items like milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy and spoilable leftovers should be packed into a cooler surrounded by ice. Styrofoam coolers are fine as well.

Use "digital quick-response" thermometer to check the food temperature right before you cook or eat it.

Throw away any food with a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Other important information: