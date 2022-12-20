Spokane is about to hit sub-zero temps; here's what you need to know

Sub-zero temps and snow are coming to the Inland Northwest this week, which means hazardous road conditions and potential health risks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will see a multitude of winter weather elements leading up to the holiday weekend, including more snow and sub-zero temperatures.

From snow to well below freezing temps, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for eastern Washington and North Idaho leading up to Friday morning.

Spokane is forecasted to break weather records the area has not seen since February of 2011. The overnight low temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be near or below zero degrees.

Thursday morning will be the coldest day with temperatures well below zero degrees, coming in at -10 to -15 degrees.

On top of the frigid temps, wind chills are expected to be as cold as -35 degrees on Thursday morning, making it feel even colder. This has prompted a Wind Chill Watch for Tuesday night to Friday morning, though it will likely be upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning in an update from National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane on Tuesday night.

Wind chills will be present Tuesday night into Friday morning with temperatures below zero.

