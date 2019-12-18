FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A contract worker for Avista Utilities died after being injured Tuesday near Franklin County.

The man was an International Line Builder contractor working on an Avista transmission line. An Avista spokesperson confirmed his death Wednesday.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the ILB crew member,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “Our utility contract partners are an integral part of our operations, and we’re grateful for their commitment and dedication. We are focused on supporting our utility family and all those who are impacted by this tragic loss during this difficult time.”

According to Avista, all work on the transmission lines has stopped. Avista said it is working closely with ILB, local authorities and other entities involved in the investigation to fully understand the situation and next steps.

