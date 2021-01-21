AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old Boise baby

Law enforcement is searching for Legend Garza-Cota and his mother Marisol Garza, who were last seen on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for a baby boy believed to be in danger.

Legend Garza-Cota, aged one-and-a-half, was last seen in Boise on Tuesday.

Ada County Sheriff's Office officials say he is believed to be with his mother, 39-year-old Marisol Garza.

According to the sheriff's office, Marisol posted on Facebook on Tuesday that she intended to leave with Legend, who law enforcement says is in "imminent danger" and is meant to be in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Garza drives a 2006 silver Nissan Altima with license plates 2C-VC722 and has connections in Boise, Twin Falls, and Jerome.

Legend has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Marisol Garza is 5'1" and 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos, including one over her left eyebrow.

Boise Police began investigating on Dec. 14, when Garza gave birth to a baby girl who tested positive for methamphetamine. Garza, who also tested positive for methamphetamine, delivered the baby on the way to the hospital, and had Legend with her when she arrived.

According to investigators, she left the newborn girl at the hospital the next day. That infant was placed in the care of Health and Welfare.

At that point, investigators began looking for Garza and baby Legend to make sure they were safe. Garza had said she was homeless, officials say.

Investigators were unable to find Legend or his mother, and declared the one-year-old to be in imminent danger. A court order was issued earlier this week to place him in the care of the state.

On Tuesday, Garza wrote in a Facebook post that she planned to leave Idaho rather than let the state take her son away. She has not been seen since.

Anyone who spots the baby, his mother, or the car is urged to call 911.