Amber Alert issued for six-month-old infant from Montana

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — An Amber Alert is active for a six-month-old infant out of Columbia Falls, Montana.

Six-month-old Lucas Warner was abducted by his non-custodial father, Andrew Warner, and his babysitter, Hayli Emerson, on Saturday, Aug. 22. The couple is believed to be driving a 1990-2000's white Chevy extended cab pickup.

The infant's father is reportedly bipolar and off his medication.

Lucas is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Andrew Warner is white, 6'0" tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, weighing 160 pounds.

Hayli Emerson is white with blonde hair and green eyes weighing 159 pounds, standing at 5'0" tall.