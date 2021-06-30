Memorial for stuntman Alex Harvill to be held in Ephrata on Wednesday

Harvill's memorial will take place at Ephrata High School's football field at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

EPHRATA, Wash. — A memorial is being held on Wednesday morning for Ephrata native Alex Harvill, 28, who died on June 17 after attempting a record-breaking motorcycle jump at the Moses Lake Airshow.

Harvill's memorial will take place at Ephrata High School's football field at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Jessica Harvill. Harvill's 351-foot motorcycle jump attempt happened during the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport.

"Alex’s love for riding motorcycles started at a young age. Even before he was able to man the two wheeled machine himself, he could be found on his father’s bike, riding on his lap until he fell asleep," his obituary reads.

The obituary mentions that Alex shared his love for riding with his son and they would spend hours building and riding on their homemade dirt track.

A donation account has been set up for Jessica and their sons at Granco Federal Credit Union. A GoFundMe page is also available online under "Harvill Family Support Fund" and it has raised more than $102,000 so far.

Harvill leaves behind his wife Jessica and two young sons Willis and Watson.

"While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do," his stepmother exclusively told KREM 2's Morgan Trau. "And we thank everyone for their outpouring of support."