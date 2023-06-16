More than 325 cyclists will take to the roads around Sandpoint Saturday

The uniquely Sandpoint Rotary fundraiser attracts riders from around the country and Canada while raising funds for young readers and local causes.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — More than 325 cyclists will take to the roads in and around Sandpoint Saturday as part of the 15th annual CHAFE 150 Gran Fondo.

Cyclists of all different abilities will participate in distances ranging from 25 miles to 150 miles. An inaugural 54-mile gravel ride has been added this year and the family fun ride is back for a second year.

The uniquely Sandpoint Rotary fundraiser attracts riders from around the country and Canada while raising funds for young readers and local causes.

“We are so pleased CHAFE continues to make a difference for Lake Pend Oreille School District students,” said Mel Dick, CHAFE co-organizer. “It’s hard to believe we have raised more than $525,000 for educational initiatives through the years.”

Ride proceeds this year will go to the Book Trust as well as many Sandpoint Rotary activities. The acronym CHAFE stands for: Cycle Hard for Education. For the 2023-24 rides, Sandpoint Rotary chose the LPOSD’s Book Trust program, which presents books to first and second graders each month of the school year.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Bonner County Daily Bee.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.