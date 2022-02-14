KREM 2 Spokane Shock Investigation

From unpaid fees to dozens of refunds left unpaid, here's what we know about the Spokane Shock

This is an ongoing KREM 2 investigation, but here is what we've uncovered so far.

As the KREM 2 investigators dug into the refund claims, our team uncovered much more than just a lack of refunds.

The 2020 Spokane Shock season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Shock owner Sam Adams with numerous refunds to process.

As the Spokane Shock prepared for their 2022 season, numerous KREM 2 viewers reached out to our investigative team about refunds they say they were owed for their 2020 season tickets.

In a phone call with KREM 2, Adams said he’s authorized a number of refunds, claiming the money is being held up by online ticket merchant TicketSpice. In a statement to KREM 2, TicketSpice denied Adams’ claim.

Of the 55 season ticket holders who spoke with KREM 2 via email, 40 of them provided the amount they are owed, which totals $18,273.

Several people told KREM 2 they started asking for their money back as early as March 2020. Three season ticket holders told KREM 2 they did get their refund, but only after they got their credit card company involved.

The Spokane Shock team, and new owner Sam Adams, started taking deposits for 2020 season tickets, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams was given until Wednesday, Feb. 23 to submit the payment, otherwise, the PFD said the Spokane Shock contract will be terminated.

Because the deadline passed without payment, the PFD issued Adams a default letter, a formal letter sent by a creditor as a result of missed payments on a credit agreement.

PFD CEO Stephanie Curran said they will accept the contract, but the line of credit is still needed in order to have a contract with the PFD.

However, KREM 2 confirmed that Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams sent a signed contract to the PFD at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 30 minutes past the deadline.

The Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD) did not receive the $128,000 security bond needed for the Spokane Shock to play at the Spokane Arena this year.

February 14, 2022 : No contract for Spokane Shock as Public Facilities District waits for $128,000 security bond

The Indoor Football League (IFL) season officially starts March 12, and the Spokane Shock is set to have its first game of the 2022 season on March 18.

But, according to the PFD, which manages the Spokane Arena, there is still no contract in place with the team’s owner, Sam Adams.

“It concerns us,” PFD CEO Stephanie Curran told KREM 2. “Are we going to have a season or are we not?”

KREM 2 spoke with the Commissioner of the IFL, who said it is “unprecedented” to be this late in the season and not have a lease in place.

KREM 2 also learned Adams still has not provided a $128,000 security bond, which is essentially proof of collateral to cover rent costs at the arena through the course of the season. This is in addition to the $153,000 Adams was asked to pay in advance to play Shock games at the arena this season.

“[PFD] sent him his contract in November [2021] and then the payment was due Dec. 31. And he missed that deadline,” Curran said. “And so we sent him a default letter, and then he gets five days to cure. He wired us money that did not clear the bank. Then we sent him a second default letter that he then sent us a check [for], but he told us to hold the check."

Curran said she explained to Adams that the PFD cannot hold the check and that the money needs to be in the bank.

"I'm a steward of public funds. I can't extend credit like a private business could, so everything has to be upfront," she explained. "He missed that deadline. And so we terminated his agreement.”