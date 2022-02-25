NAL 'will not entertain' application to join league from Spokane Shock

KREM 2 confirmed with NAL Executive Director Joshua Blair that the league "will not entertain an application from the Spokane Shock."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following Thursday's announcement that the Spokane Shock has been kicked out of the Indoor Football League (IFL), Shock owner Sam Adams said in an email obtained by KREM 2 that he would be applying for the team to play in the National Arena League (NAL).

However, the NAL told KREM 2 that they would not accept the team into their league.

The IFL stated via Twitter on Thursday that the board of directors terminated the Spokane Shock's contract with the league "due to multiple issues in the Spokane market, including a dispute with the arena."