What you need to know about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at Grant County Heath District

The COVID-19 testing and vaccination at the GCHD will be at no cost and no insurance is needed.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Staring Oct. 2, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations each Saturday in October.

The GCHD is partnering with Medical Teams International (MTI) to offer the services.

"With our pharmacies, clinics and hospitals hitting capacity on vaccines and testing, we hope these services will provide some relief for them, as well as our community,” Grant County Health District administrator Theresa Adkinson said.

The service will include free COVID-19 testing as well as Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines that will be offered each Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1038 West Ivy, in Moses Lake, Washington. Booster Pfizer doses are not available yet, but GCHD is hopeful to offer the booster soon.

Come see us every Saturday in October!

Free testing & vaccines.

Grant County Health District

1038 West Ivy in Moses Lake

10:00am-2:00pm pic.twitter.com/T91eHEdwOX — Grant County Health District 😷 (@GCHD_WA) September 30, 2021

According to a GCHD report released Sept. 30, 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Grant County were reported. That adds up to 167 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Grant County.