Wenatchee Safeway out of vaccines that needed to be used by Friday

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A Safeway in Wenatchee was giving out 60 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of eligibility, after a storage issue.

The vaccine had to be given out Friday, due to what was described as a "temperature excursion" at one of the storage facilities for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who was 18 years or older could receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was available at the Safeway. Those who did not meet the current eligibility requirements could still get the vaccine if they were 18 years old.

All of the 60 doses that were available have been administered.