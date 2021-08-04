Walk-up vaccination appointments available at Spokane Arena Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Walk-up appointments will be available at the mass vaccination site at the Spokane arena on Thursday.
Appointments will be available for all currently eligible for the vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health tweeted about the availability Wednesday night. Walk-up appointments were also available until 6:30 p.m. that night.
Washington is currently in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of the state's vaccine distribution plan. Those who are eligible for the vaccine include:
- People 16 years or older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
- All people 60 years and older
- People, staff, and volunteers in certain congregate living settings: correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services
- High-risk critical workers* in certain congregate settings: agriculture, fishing vessel crews, food processing, grocery store/food bank, corrections (prisons, jails, detention centers), court of law, public transit, remaining first responders, restaurants, food services, construction, and manufacturing
- People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness
- All people 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household
- All workers in health care settings
- Educators and school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and child care workers
- People who live or work in long-term care facilities
All adults in Washington will be eligible to get the vaccine on April 15 and can continue using this method of making appointments. Eligible people can also walk up to the ticket booth at the Arena to schedule an appointment. It is not guaranteed that they will be able to schedule an appointment on the same day but in some cases they can.