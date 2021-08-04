Walk-up vaccination appointments available at Spokane Arena Thursday

Appointments will be available for all currently eligible for the vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health tweeted about the availability Wednesday night. Walk-up appointments were also available until 6:30 p.m. that night.

Are you in Spokane? #COVID19Vaccine (Moderna) is available on a WALK UP BASIS for those currently eligible at @SpokaneArena This applies today until 6:30 pm, and Thursday April 8th 11am - 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/fRDPbH8Llw

All adults in Washington will be eligible to get the vaccine on April 15 and can continue using this method of making appointments. Eligible people can also walk up to the ticket booth at the Arena to schedule an appointment. It is not guaranteed that they will be able to schedule an appointment on the same day but in some cases they can.