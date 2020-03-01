SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Nurse Association is expected to announce strike plans for nurses at Sacred Heart and Holy Family Hospitals on Friday morning.

The Washington State Nurses Association, a union representing the nurses, said Sacred Heart wants to eliminate existing benefits, such as extended illness leave, and dismiss WSNA's workplace violence and "common-sense" staffing proposals.

Nurses and caregivers at Swedish Medical Center, the largest healthcare provider in the Seattle area, are also set to announce their plans to strike on Friday.

A state-wide union said they intend to strike on Jan. 14.

Union leaders said Sacred Heart nurses have proposals on the table that address all of those issues. Members of UFCW 21, a union representing hospital workers, at Sacred Heart and Holy Family also have similar proposals.

Sacred Heart nurses join with 13,000 Providence health care workers in their intent to strike for patient safety, union leaders said.

What will happen if nurses go on strike?

More than 3,000 nurses and maintenance workers could walk out if a contract deal isn't reached. The year-long dispute has gone back and forth over benefits, time off and patient safety.

"We wouldn't do it if it wasn't that big of an issue that's how big of a priority for us that we have to take this step to vote and say we're ready if we have to but that's not the ultimate goal," said Stevie Lynne Krone, who is a nurse at Sacred Heart.

Lynne Krone is a nurse on the cardiology floor at Sacred Heart. But Lynne Krone said the hospital would likely bring fill-in staff from outside of the area.

"Then they would bring in traveler nurses to fill our spots during that time," she said.

A UFCW 21 union spokesperson told KREM that some staff could also take on positions they don't normally fill. He said those who don't strike and the people called in could be forced to take on new roles they're not suited to do.

The hospital said the average salary for nurses is $80,000 and they receive five to seven weeks paid time off, which they said is "market-leading compensation."

