MultiCare seeks volunteers in Spokane for RSV vaccine trial

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common virus that can be dangerous for babies, young children and older adults.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new vaccine trial is underway for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a common virus that can be dangerous for babies, young children and older adults, and MultiCare is seeking volunteers in Spokane.

The MultiCare Health System is looking for older adult volunteers for a vaccine trial that increases the body's immune response to RSV. The trial is in phase three, which means the vaccine is being tested for safety and how effective it is. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild to cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover in a week or two, but it can be serious, especially for infants or older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia, according to the CDC.

MultiCare is just one of 140 clinics and hospitals participating in the trial.

According to the trial's principal investigator, the goal of this trial is to find an approved vaccine for RSV. There is currently no approved treatment for the virus.

Between now and Oct.17, MultiCare hopes to enroll 250 participants in the Inland Northwest. They must meet several requirements:

65 years of age and older

Willing and able to use a smartphone, laptop or tablet

No active or recent history (within the past six months) of chronic alcohol abuse

No history of autoimmune disease (some exceptions may exist)

No history of serious reaction to any prior vaccination

No extended (more than 14 days) use of oral steroids within three months of first administration of the trial vaccine

No planned travel that would take participant from trial area for more than four consecutive weeks during the RSV season covered by the study

Participants with clinically stable medical conditions with mild to moderate underlying illnesses are acceptable, such as chronic cardiac or lung disease, hypertension, asthma or type 2 diabetes.

Volunteers will be asked to make monthly telephone check-ins over the next 24 months and maintain diaries tracking how they feel. People who volunteer for the trial will be randomly selected to receive one shot of either the vaccine or a placebo.

Trial conduct teams will then monitor the participants' health and safety for up to 24 months.

If you are interested in participating in the study, click here and search RSV.

