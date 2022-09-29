Spokane County approves funding for youth services project in West Central neighborhood

The project, known as the "Native Project," requested the funds to help with construction costs.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved $300,000 from the County's Mental Health sales tax for the construction of a Children and Youth Services Center in the West Central neighborhood.

According to a press release, the project, known as the "Native Project," requested the funds to help with construction costs. The primary focus of this project is to serve children and teens of color.

The facility will house the following programs:

Licensed outpatient mental health programs for children and teens

Licensed adolescent substance use disorder outpatient treatment program

Various youth and family prevention programs

“We are excited to be joining a project in our community that will offer services to help reduce barriers for our youth to access the mental health care they need, especially during their formulative years," Spokane County Board of Commissioners Chair Mary Kuney said.

“I am very pleased with the allocation of this funding to the Native Project," Commissioner Al French said. "This funding will be a significant investment in the future of our youth, specifically children and young adults of color.”

The center is scheduled to open in June 2024.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.