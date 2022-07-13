60 medical students awarded with stethoscopes to start their medical education at new UW-Gonzaga health building

These students are the first to attend classes at the new center for medical and health sciences education, research and healthcare innovation

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new class of 60 medical students received their stethoscopes in a special ceremony marking the start of their medical education.

The ceremony took place Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

These students are the first to attend classes at the new center for medical and health sciences education, research and healthcare innovation, which is home to the UW-GU Health Partnership.

The stethoscopes were presented by local UW physician alumni, who are also instructors and mentors at the medical school.

According to a press release, The University of Washington School of Medicine and Gonzaga University formed a partnership in 2016 to advance the health of communities throughout eastern Washington through medical education and research.

