New residents welcomed to Providence Rehabilitation Medical Center residency program

Six new residents are starting their journey to becoming doctors, thanks to Providence Medical Center’s residency program.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the pandemic, the urgent need for healthcare workers has been an ever-increasing demand that’s getting harder to meet. But Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Medical Center is answering the call by ushering in the second class of residents to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) Residency Program this summer.

The six residents will follow a three-year program dedicated to becoming board-certified specialists in physical medicine and rehabilitation. The training will follow several clinical rotations, classroom learning, and research opportunities in all fields of PM&R, including spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, amputee care, and pediatric rehabilitation.

“We believe that our training program will help develop excellent Physiatrists that will be ready for careers in academic medicine, private practice, or additional fellowship training," Dr. Ross Bogey, PM&R’s program director said in a written statement.

A leading provider in Spokane, the Providence Medical Center offers many services in the healthcare field. Their website states, “Our fully accredited rehabilitation center is home to an expert team that integrates treatments, technology and care to help patients of all ages achieve their goals following stroke, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic issues and brain injuries.”

