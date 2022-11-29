Washington residents can still get free at-home COVID tests through the end of 2022

Washington residents can order up to 10 at-home test kits per month for free through the end of 2022.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits through the end of 2022 despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs.

Washington residents can order up to 10 free at-home test kits per month through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program. The kits are delivered for free.

With the upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system. The antigen tests take 15 minutes to complete, offering users a convenient way to check whether they are infected with COVID-19.

To order a COVID-19 kit, visit the Say Yes! COVID Test website here. Those testing positive can report their test result to Washington's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

