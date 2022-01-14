Latest Oregon COVID numbers: cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations
Interactive graphics and daily updates on Oregon's coronavirus data.
The omicron wave has caused an unprecedented surge in Oregon COVID-19 cases, surpassing both the winter peak in late 2020 and early 2021 and the delta wave peak in late August and early September and sending hospitalizations back to the range last seen at the height of the delta wave.
Read on to see the latest statewide figures and current totals as Oregon continues to navigate the pandemic, as well as information about recent cases, current hospitalizations, vaccination efforts and where and how to get vaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority’s full COVID-19 data dashboard can be found here. Unless otherwise noted, the data in this story is accurate as of Feb. 4, 2022.
Oregon's numbers to date:
- 654,343 confirmed and presumptive cases
- 6,214 deaths
- 3,133,869 people have received at least one vaccine dose
- 2,833,424 people have completed a vaccine series
- 1,478,326 people have received booster doses
For reference, Oregon’s population is 4,241,500, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Daily new cases and deaths:
Daily case numbers remained at record highs through most of January, but began to recede slightly in the final week of the month.
State health officials have warned that the daily totals are likely undercounts because they do not include cases that go unnoticed or untested, and also do not include cases confirmed solely through home test kits.
Officials also said the portion of cases that go uncounted was likely to increase as the omicron wave grew larger and the state bumped up against the limit of how many tests it can physically conduct in a given day.
"We're likely approaching the maximum capacity of our testing system to identify cases," OHA director Patrick Allen said at a Jan. 13 press conference.
Reported Feb. 4:
- 33 new deaths
- 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases
- Average of 4,848 new cases per day over the past week
- Test positivity rate 16.7%
New cases reported daily since start of the pandemic:
New cases reported daily since start of the pandemic:
New deaths reported weekly since the start of the pandemic:
New deaths reported weekly since the start of the pandemic:
Current Hospitalizations:
The omicron wave pushed daily COVID cases to a level where, according to state health officials, the state's testing infrastructure couldn't keep up and previous containment methods like contact tracing are no longer effective.
In this new environment, OHA director Patrick Allen said the key metric to measure the virus's impact is hospitalizations — especially the number of hospitalizations for illness severe enough to land patients in Intensive Care Unit beds.
Reported Feb. 4:
- 1,092 patients hospitalized with COVID-19
- 172 patients in ICU beds
- 247 available adult non-ICU beds (6% availability)
- 51 available adult ICU beds (8% availability)
Timeline of hospitalizations in Oregon
Timeline of hospitalizations in Oregon
Note: The hospitalization numbers on the graph come from Apprise Health Insights, a subsidiary of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, rather than the Oregon Health Authority's daily updates.
Both groups use data from the Oregon Hospital Capacity web system, but the Apprise data includes both presumptive and confirmed COVID patients and is pulled later in the day, which tends to result in higher hospitalization tallies.
Vaccinations:
Vaccines substantially reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The omicron variant appears to be better than its predecessors at infecting vaccinated people, but the vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness, particularly with a booster shot.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown set a goal in December 2021 to get booster shots to 1 million Oregonians by the end of January to try to blunt the impact of the omicron wave. Just under 1 million Oregonians had already received booster shots at the time. Another 504,081 were reported to have received shots as of January 31.
Reported Feb. 4:
- 889 initial doses administered
- 1,085 second doses administered
- 3,327 third or booster doses administered
- 10,526 overall doses administered (including doses from prior days that had not yet been counted)
- Average of 9,139 vaccine doses administered per day over the past week
Vaccination rates in Oregon
Vaccination rates in Oregon
Where to get a vaccine:
All Oregonians age 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a booster dose, although the eligibility date depends on whether they initially received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not need to be the same brand as the original doses.
Vaccines are available to everyone, with or without insurance, and do not require an ID or proof of citizenship. More information and a link to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine and testing locator map can be found at getvaccinated.oregon.gov.
Several Oregon counties currently operate mass vaccination sites, all of which offer all three vaccine types, including pediatric doses, with no appointments required. Most of the sites also offer testing, although some require advance registration.
Benton County
- Benton County Fairgrounds Solar Barn
Address: 110 SW 53rd, Corvallis
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., runs through Feb. 11
Coos County
- Pony Village Mall
Address: 1611 Virginia Ave, North Bend
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Deschutes County
- Deschutes County Fairgrounds
Address: 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Douglas County
- Roseburg Public Library
Address: 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse
Address: 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., runs through Feb. 23
Hood River County
- Hood River Fairgrounds
Address: 3020 Wyeast Rd, Hood River
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., runs through Feb. 9 and again March 18-31
Jackson County
- The Merrick
Address: 200 N. Riverside Ave, Medford
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lane County
- PeaceHealth Riverbend Annex
Address: 123 International Way, Springfield
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Monday
- Autzen Stadium
Address: 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene
Hours: Daily, noon to 7 p.m.
Linn County
- Linn-Benton Community College
6500 Pacific Blvd, Albany
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 13-28
Marion County
- Oregon State Fairgrounds
Address: 2552 Sunnyview Rd NE, Salem
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Multnomah County
- Former Multnomah Greyhound Park
Address: 944 NE 223rd Ave, Wood Village
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Portland Expo Center
Address: 2060 N Marine Dr, Portland
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polk County and Yamhill County
- Spirit Mountain Casino
Address: 27100 SW Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Washington County
- Tektronix
Address: 2540 SW Alan Blumlein Way, Building 58, Beaverton
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Langer's Entertainment Center
Address: 21650 SW Langer Farms Pkwy, Sherwood
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.