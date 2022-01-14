Latest Oregon COVID numbers: cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations

For reference, Oregon’s population is 4,241,500, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Unless otherwise noted, the data in this story is accurate as of Feb. 4 , 2022.

Read on to see the latest statewide figures and current totals as Oregon continues to navigate the pandemic, as well as information about recent cases, current hospitalizations, vaccination efforts and where and how to get vaccinated.

The omicron wave has caused an unprecedented surge in Oregon COVID-19 cases, surpassing both the winter peak in late 2020 and early 2021 and the delta wave peak in late August and early September and sending hospitalizations back to the range last seen at the height of the delta wave.

Daily new cases and deaths :

Daily case numbers remained at record highs through most of January, but began to recede slightly in the final week of the month.

State health officials have warned that the daily totals are likely undercounts because they do not include cases that go unnoticed or untested, and also do not include cases confirmed solely through home test kits.

Officials also said the portion of cases that go uncounted was likely to increase as the omicron wave grew larger and the state bumped up against the limit of how many tests it can physically conduct in a given day.

"We're likely approaching the maximum capacity of our testing system to identify cases," OHA director Patrick Allen said at a Jan. 13 press conference.

Reported Feb. 4:

33 new deaths

new deaths 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases

new confirmed and presumptive cases Average of 4,848 new cases per day over the past week

new cases per day over the past week Test positivity rate 16.7%

New cases reported daily since start of the pandemic:

New deaths reported weekly since the start of the pandemic: