Will Spokane County require you to wear masks?

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Wearing masks continues to be a hot button issue, and in some areas of Washington state, it is required to wear them.

But in Spokane, health officials are only saying mask use is strongly recommended, but not enforced.

Last week, Greater Spokane Incorporated launched the "I wear a mask" campaign.

The video highlights various elected leaders and business owners in Spokane all wearing masks, encouraging the community to do the same.

Response to this message has not been entirely positive. In Facebook comments on GSI's page, some disagree with the need to wear masks.

Right now, Spokane health officials are not requiring masks. But Spokane Regional Health District spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said masks will continue to be important, if not more so, when Spokane transitions to Phase 3 and business activity increases.

During a press conference in Yakima this week, Governor Jay Inslee insisted wearing masks is vital to protecting everyone's health.

"What we're hopeful for is people think about it and realize if we're going to reopen Yakima County we gotta wear a mask," Inslee said. "It's just pretty simple."

When asked about enforcing mask use in order to enter Phase 3, Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns told KREM that is not up to the board of commissioners.